Brazil's first-quarter sea-borne trade hints at economic uptick - Maersk

* Container trade gains 1 pct y/y in Q1, reverses decline

* Soybean shippers opting for containers, fewer cargoes

* Brazil Q1 GDP figures due on Wednesday, seen best since 2010

By Caroline Stauffer

SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazil's sea-borne container trade grew 1 percent in the first quarter of 2013 compared with a year earlier, showing a tentative recovery in Latin America's largest economy, Danish shipping company Maersk Line said on Tuesday.

Imports gained, a sign of recovering domestic demand, while exports were negative in the quarter due to a slow-moving global economy that is buying less of Brazil's manufactured goods and contributing to the country's trade deficit.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, container trade volume fell 0.3 percent, revised from the 1.2 percent decline reported in March as shipping companies submitted additional data for the report compiled for Maersk by Brazil-based company Dataliner.

"We are seeing, potentially, the first signs that GDP is resuming ever so slightly," said Peter Gyde, managing director of Maersk Line in Brazil. Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipper, is a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller Maersk AS shipping and oil group.

Gyde said, however, that deficiencies in roads and railroads have created chaos at Brazil's main ports. Waiting times to dock at key ports have lengthened to more than two months this year, keeping ships and their crews waiting unproductively at anchor and preventing Brazil from growing more quickly.

"This drives up costs in a way that is not necessary... If Brazil wants to grow commodity exports there needs to be investments in the ports to support that," he told reporters in Sao Paulo.

Legislation passed last week to open state-owned ports to greater private investment was a step in the right direction, Gyde added.

Brazil's economy expanded a disappointing 0.9 percent in 2012, and Gyde said that private forecasts pointing to growth of between 2 and 3 percent this year were reasonable.

GDP figures to be released on Wednesday will likely show growth of 0.9 percent in the first quarter over the previous quarter, the fastest back-to-back growth since the end of 2010, according to a Reuters poll.

In the first quarter, container exports fell 2.6 percent while imports grew 3.4 percent, according to Maersk Line's report, a sign Brazilian consumer demand is picking up, though a sluggish global economy is cooling demand for exports.

Automobile and transportation imports rose 10.3 percent and chemicals grew 9 percent, while finished manufacturing - primarily consumer goods, was up 5.7 percent.

Exports of machinery, appliances and electronics fell 15.7 percent and metals, mining and construction fell 6.7 percent. Those declines were offset by a 464.5 percent jump in soybean exports as a record crop hit the port and shippers opted for more container rather than bulk shipments.

Containers, once considered too expensive, are now a viable option for bulk commodities shipments. Many empty containers are available at Brazil's main parts and they are less susceptible to the country's frequent labor and weather stoppages than bulk cargo shipments.

Maersk controls about 15 percent of the container shipping market in Latin America.