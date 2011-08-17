Maersk CEO sees no signs container growth is slowing

COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters on Wednesday that the group saw no signs growth in the container shipping market was slowing.

Andersen said the company was not looking to issue more bonds at this point in time, as the group did not need cash. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)