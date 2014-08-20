Maersk Line says to launch vessel-sharing service in early 2015

SHANGHAI Aug 20 Maersk Line, the world's
biggest container shipping company, said on Wednesday it would
start a vessel-sharing service with a Swiss shipping company as
early as January 2015.
Maersk Line, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk
, and Swiss firm Mediterranean Shipping Co
(MSC)reached an agreement on sharing in July, a month after
China's Ministry of Commerce blocked a larger ship-pooling plan
by the two firms and France's CMA CGM due to competition
concerns.
Maersk Line told Reuters at the time that China's Ministry
of Transport, not the Commerce Ministry, would look at the new
agreement and analysts said the deal, which would give the
shippers less than 30 percent of capacity on the Asia-Europe
shipping route, had a better chance of gaining Chinese approval.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alan Raybould)