Maersk Line says to launch vessel-sharing service in early 2015

SHANGHAI Aug 20 Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, said on Wednesday it would start a vessel-sharing service with a Swiss shipping company as early as January 2015.

Maersk Line, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk , and Swiss firm Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC)reached an agreement on sharing in July, a month after China's Ministry of Commerce blocked a larger ship-pooling plan by the two firms and France's CMA CGM due to competition concerns.

Maersk Line told Reuters at the time that China's Ministry of Transport, not the Commerce Ministry, would look at the new agreement and analysts said the deal, which would give the shippers less than 30 percent of capacity on the Asia-Europe shipping route, had a better chance of gaining Chinese approval. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alan Raybould)