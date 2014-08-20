UPDATE 1-Maersk Line, MSC to launch vessel-sharing service in early 2015

(Updates with exec comments, details)
SHANGHAI Aug 20 Maersk Line plans to launch its
new vessel sharing service with MSC Mediterranean as early as
January next year, and expects to notify customers of the
network and transit times by September.
The world's largest container shipper, part of Denmark's
A.P. Moller-Maersk, and Swiss firm Mediterranean
Shipping Co (MSC) reached an agreement on ship-sharing in July,
a month after China's Ministry of Commerce blocked a larger plan
by the two firms and France's CMA CGM due to
competition concerns.
The global industry has been battling overcapacity since the
financial crisis because new vessels ordered before the downturn
have flooded the market. With freight rates still in the
doldrums, the companies hope their new effort at pooling ships
will help them reduce operating costs.
The container shipper gave notice of the new, so-called 2M
vessel sharing agreement (VSA) to China's Ministry of Transport
in July, Maersk China's Managing Director Jens Eskelund told
reporters in a briefing in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Eskelund said that unlike the earlier plan, known as P3, the
2M service did not need approval from the commerce ministry. The
two partners were only required to file details of the deal
with the transport ministry.
The Ministry of Commerce had said earlier that they rejected
the P3 alliance because the three firms would have had more than
40 percent of Asia-Europe and trans-Atlantic trade, crucial
paths in the global trade of goods.
Director-general of the Commerce Ministry's anti-monopoly
bureau, Shang Ming, said in an interview with China's state
broadcaster last month that he was still worried the 2M alliance
could erode the bargaining power of China's import-export firms
against big shipping companies.
Eskelund, though, said the market share to be held by Maersk
Line and MSC on the Asia-Europe route would be similar to what
other shipping alliances held. "Other alliances have been able
to operate similar market shares to the ones that we will have
on Asia-Europe," Eskelund said.
Analysts said 2M would give the shippers less than 30
percent capacity share on the Asia-Europe shipping route.
Other alliances operating on the Asia-Europe route include
G6 - made up of six shippers including Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
and Nippon Yusen KK.
The CKYHE alliance - made up of shipping companies from
China, Taiwan and South Korea - also operates on the route.
