Maersk reaches out to China anti-trust authorities on alliance plans

SHANGHAI, Sept 19 Maersk Line's chief executive
has paid visits to Chinese authorities about its planned vessel
sharing alliance with a Swiss company - including to the
Ministry of Commerce which previously blocked a bigger
ship-pooling scheme on competition concerns.
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping firm and
part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, is hoping
that its sharing agreement with Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC)
will go smoothly.
The new pact is seen by analysts as having a better chance
of gaining China's blessing as it will give the shippers under
30 percent of capacity on Asia-Europe shipping routes - much
less than an earlier agreement that also included France's CMA
CGM.
Maersk has said the new pact does not need approval from the
commerce ministry and that the company only needs to file
details with China's transport ministry.
But a Maersk spokeswoman said the company had initiated the
meeting and that it was only natural to update the commerce
ministry on the plans given its decision to block the other
agreement in June.
"We fully understand MOFCOM's decision which is why we have
decided to engage in a traditional (vessel-sharing agreement)
with MSC," she wrote in an e-mailed reply, adding that the pact
was similar to many other such arrangements in the industry.
Chief Executive Soren Skou met on Friday with the
director-general of commerce ministry's anti-monopoly bureau,
Shang Ming, who said in a July interview with China's state
broadcaster he was worried the new pact could affect China's
import-export firms' ability to bargain with big shipping firms.
The two discussed the ministry's decision to block the
previous alliance, the new pact and monopoly issues.
Soren also met China's Vice Minister of Transport, He
Jianzhong, on Thursday during which they discussed the Chinese
shipping market, a government notice said.
The new service, called 2M, is currently waiting on U.S.
regulatory approval. A.P. Moller Maersk's chief executive on
Wednesday called the U.S. approval a formality.
Shipping firms are forming such alliances to reduce costs as
the industry emerges from a prolonged slump. CMA CGM in
September announced a tie-up with China Shipping Container Lines
and United Arab Shipping Company after
being left out of 2M.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)