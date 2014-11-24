Maersk Drilling gets contract extension for jack-up rig

COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Maersk Drilling, a unit in
shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk :
** Hess has exercised the four one-well options included in
the current contract for the jack-up rig Maersk Resolute
** Each of the four additional wells has an estimated
duration of around 90 days implying an extension of the current
contract by around 1 year
** The current seven firm wells programme is expected to end
by April 2015. With the exercising of the four one-well options,
the rig will be employed until April 2016. The estimated value
of the extension is around $75 million.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)