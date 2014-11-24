Maersk Drilling gets contract extension for jack-up rig

COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Maersk Drilling, a unit in shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk :

** Hess has exercised the four one-well options included in the current contract for the jack-up rig Maersk Resolute

** Each of the four additional wells has an estimated duration of around 90 days implying an extension of the current contract by around 1 year

** The current seven firm wells programme is expected to end by April 2015. With the exercising of the four one-well options, the rig will be employed until April 2016. The estimated value of the extension is around $75 million.

