版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 24日 星期一 18:41 BJT

Maersk Drilling gets contract extension for jack-up rig

COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Maersk Drilling, a unit in shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk :

** Hess has exercised the four one-well options included in the current contract for the jack-up rig Maersk Resolute

** Each of the four additional wells has an estimated duration of around 90 days implying an extension of the current contract by around 1 year

** The current seven firm wells programme is expected to end by April 2015. With the exercising of the four one-well options, the rig will be employed until April 2016. The estimated value of the extension is around $75 million.

For more news on the company, click on

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐