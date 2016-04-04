版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 13:40 BJT

Maersk to shut Tyra field if no viable solution found by year end

COPENHAGEN, April 4 A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil and gas unit said on Monday that production from its Tyra field in the Danish North Sea will cease on 1 October 2018, if an economically viable solution for continued operations is not identified during 2016.

Tyra is Denmark's largest gas field and more than 90 percent of the country's gas production is processed through the facility.

The Tyra field is operated by Maersk Oil on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between Maersk, Shell, Denmark's Nordsofonden and Chevron. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐