Maersk to shut Tyra field if no viable solution found by year end

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
COPENHAGEN, April 4 A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil and gas unit said on Monday that production from its Tyra field in the Danish North Sea will cease on 1 October 2018, if an economically viable solution for continued operations is not identified during 2016.
Tyra is Denmark's largest gas field and more than 90 percent of the country's gas production is processed through the facility.
The Tyra field is operated by Maersk Oil on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between Maersk, Shell, Denmark's Nordsofonden and Chevron. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.