TABLE-Maersk H1 net profit rises, tops consensus

 COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) six-month results to end-June
(millions of Danish crowns): 	
                        H1 2011   H1 2010   Forecast*  	
Revenue                    159,229   153,533    157,155   	
EBIT (Group)                34,601    30,519     33,410   	
 - Container shipping        2,330     7,430      3,509   	
 - Oil & Gas                23,221    17,053     20,982   	
Net result                  14,544    14,156     13,931   	
 	

 * Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of 	
analysts. 	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

