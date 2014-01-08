Denmark's Maersk to create new Americas shipping company

COPENHAGEN Jan 8 Maersk Line, a unit of
Denmark's oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
is creating a regional, containerized shipping company under the
name SeaLand dedicated to servicing ports within the Americas
markets, it said on Wednesday.
The new shipping company will have a structure similar to
Maersk's other regional carriers such as intra-Asia carrier MCC
Transport and intra-Europe carrier Seago Line.
"This reorganization is an investment in our global
container business. It enhances and strengthens service in this
important and growing trade region," chief trade and marketing
officer Vincent Clerc said in a statement.