版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 14:19 BJT

Maersk says signs $694 mln drillship contract

COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday its Maersk Drilling unit had signed a contract worth $694 million for one of its new build drillships.

The contract for the drillship, Deepwater Advanced 2, was signed with ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Company , the company said in a statement.

The contract duration is three years, with options for up to an additional two years and commencement of operations is expected by the middle of 2014, Maersk said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐