BRIEF-A.P. Moller-Maersk says Maersk Line hires new CFO from Hewlett Packard

March 13 A.P. Moller-Maersk says:

* Maersk Line announces that on 7 april 2015, Pierre Danet, current vice president and regional CFO of Hewlett Packard, printing and personal systems in EMEA, will join Maersk Line as chief financial officer (CFO) and be part of management board of Maersk Line

* Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping company, is part of the Maersk Group

