Maersk says vessel deal with MSC to have below 30 pct share

COPENHAGEN, July 10 The combined capacity share
for Maersk Line and MSC on the world's busiest container
shipping routes between Asia and Europe would be below 30
percent as a result of a new vessel-sharing deal, chief
executive Soren Skou from Maersk Line said.
The combined capacity share for the so-called P3 alliance
was 46.7 percent, according to Chinese regulators who rejected
that deal. Based on that and differences in the structure of the
new deal, Skou expects the agreement to be approved.
"This one is only a vessel sharing agreement. The P3 plan
included an operating company which was the main reason why
Chinese regulators looked at it as a merger," Skou told Reuters.
