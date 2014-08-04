Maersk Oil fails to find oil in N.Sea appraisal well

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
COPENHAGEN Aug 4 Maersk Oil, a unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk failed to find oil or gas in an appraisal well in the Danish part of the North Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.
The appraisal well, named Dany-1X, is in the western part of the Danish part of the North Sea and drilling began on July 4. The well will now be permanently closed, agency said in a statement.
Maersk Oil is the operator for companies in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC). A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 31.2 percent of DUC, Royal Dutch Shell has 36.8 percent, Chevron holds 12 percent and the state-owned North Sea Fund has a 20 percent stake in the partnership.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.