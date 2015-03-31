BRIEF-Maersk Oil has started oil production from new platform

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 A.P. Moller-Maersk :
** Says production of oil has started from the new unmanned platform Tyra in the Danish North Sea on time and on budget
** Says new oil platform is expected to add reserves of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) over the next 30 years to danish production
** The investment is the largest made by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) since the approval of the Phase IV development of Halfdan in 2007.
** DUC is the partnership between A.P. Moller-Maersk (31.2 percent), Shell (36.8 percent), Nordsøfonden (20 percent) and Chevron (12.0 percent).
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.