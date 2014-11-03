版本:
Oil production at Golden Eagle field in North Sea starts

COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's Maersk Oil, a unit of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Monday oil production from the Golden Eagle field in Britain's North Sea had started.

There are two Golden Eagle wells with potential to produce about 18,000 barrels of oil per day.

Nexen Petroleum, a subsidiary of Chinese state-run CNOOC , has a 36.54 percent interest in the development and is the operator. Maersk Oil holds a 31.56 percent interest, Suncor Energy has 26.69 percent and Edinburgh Oil and Gas has 5.21 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Susan Thomas)
