Oil production at Golden Eagle field in North Sea starts

COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's Maersk Oil, a unit
of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Monday
oil production from the Golden Eagle field in Britain's North
Sea had started.
There are two Golden Eagle wells with potential to produce
about 18,000 barrels of oil per day.
Nexen Petroleum, a subsidiary of Chinese state-run CNOOC
, has a 36.54 percent interest in the development and
is the operator. Maersk Oil holds a 31.56 percent interest,
Suncor Energy has 26.69 percent and Edinburgh Oil and
Gas has 5.21 percent.
