Makers, DUC partners to invest $800 mln in N.Sea platform

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
COPENHAGEN, April 5 The oil and gas unit of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday the company and its partners will invest $800 mln in a new platform in the North Sea.
The unit, Maersk Oil, said in a statement the investment by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) is expected to add reserves and resources of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent over the next 30 years to Danish production.
DUC is the partnership between A.P. Moller-Maersk (31.2 pct), Shell (36.8 pct), Nordsofonden (20 pct) and Chevron (12.0 pct).
The project schedule aims to have first oil early in 2015, it said in the statement.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.