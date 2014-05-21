Maersk expects P3 to start operations later than expected

BRIEF-Roche Holding says strategic alliance with Sentara
* Establishment of a strategic alliance with Sentara Consolidated Laboratories of Norfolk, VA
COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it expected the so-called P3 container shipping alliance to start operations in autumn and not in the second quarter as previously expected.
"We are waiting for regulatory approval in several countries," chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told reporters on a media teleconference.
Maersk Line, the container shipping unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A and France's CMA CGM announced the alliance last year.
They already have regulatory approval in the United States but are still waiting for approvals in China and many other countries. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
PARIS, April 19 European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong demand due to a cold snap and supported by tight supply, with the French spot contract nearing its highest level since early March.
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth