Maersk CEO says new Transport and Logistics division to expand market share

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk's new Transport and Logistics division will aim to expand its market share every year through organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Soren Skou told a news conference on Thursday.
Rocked by low freight and oil prices, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk announced on Thursday it will split into separate transport and energy divisions.
"There are enough ships in this world," Skou said, referring to the sector's current oversupply of new vessels.
He added that the company also aims to lead the industry in digitalisation. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.