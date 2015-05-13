UPDATE 2-Maersk beats forecasts, loses shipping market share

(Adds comments from CEO, share price, analyst, details)
By Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN May 13 Maersk Line lost market share
in container shipping in the first quarter, disappointing
analysts who said A.P. Moller-Maersk's
forecast-beating results on Wednesday had been helped by
one-offs.
While the world's largest container shipping business
reported a jump in net profit to $714 million from $454 million,
due largely to lower bunker fuel prices, analysts noted the
Danish conglomerate failed to announce divestments or investor
perks such as share buybacks and additional dividends, as it had
in recent quarters.
Chief Executive Nils Andersen told journalists on a
conference call that Maersk Line would catch up after losing
some market share.
"We have no intention of losing market share," Andersen told
analysts who focused on this issue in a conference call.
"In a market that grew 1 to 2 percent, we declined by 1.6
percent. That is very marginal; if we want to catch up, we will
catch up, so I wouldn't worry."
He said Maersk's vessel usage rate had weakened as the
volume of goods transported fell.
Freight rates fell 5 percent although the figure combines
spot prices and contracts and does not reflect the fact that on
some routes, spot rates have been at loss-making levels.
Maersk Line controls around one-fifth of all containers
transported on the world's busiest routes between Asia and
Northern Europe.
The higher profit in the container shipping business did not
satisfy analysts since expectations were even higher.
"As a consequence of the price war on Far East-Europe during
the low season, it seems Maersk Line has stepped out of the
market to prevent margin deterioration and lost market share,"
Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.
Maersk shares traded 2-3 percent lower for most of the
morning but regained some ground to be down 0.29 percent at 1325
GMT.
"Maersk Line ... rates, volumes and costs are slightly worse
than expected," said Jesper Christensen, analyst at Alm. Brand
Markets. "As a large part of the value of the share comes from
Maersk Line, for the time being the disappointment in that
business will weigh on the share."
Maersk's net profit rose to $1.57 billion from $1.13 billion
a year earlier, beating a forecast of $1.13 billion.
Revenue fell to $10.5 billion from $11.7 billion, close to a
$10.9 billion forecast.
MAERSK OIL SURPRISES
Its oil business performed better than expected, however:
the lower oil prices eroded net profit by around 40 percent,
while analysts had expected a 95 percent fall.
The oil price fall saved Maersk Oil $170 million in UK
taxes, while it was also able to sell a greater share than last
year from the 300,000 barrel per day Al Shaheen field in Qatar.
Maersk Oil's agreement to operate the giant oil field runs
out in 2017 and Qatar has invited other companies to bid for a
new contract. Maersk had expected a renewal without a tender.
"All indications from Qatar is that they are very pleased
with us and they would like us to continue as operator but in
times of transparency ... they have decided to let others make a
bid," Andersen told reporters.
Maersk tweaked its 2015 forecast to "around" $4 billion in
underlying profit from "slightly below" but analysts said that
at best brought the target in line with their expectations:
Jyske Bank saw $5.3 billion in underlying profit.
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by Sabina
Zawadzki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)