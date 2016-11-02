CORRECTED-Maersk Q3 net profit below expectations at $438 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
(Corrects to read $3.1 billion, paragraph 3)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN Nov 2 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed forecasts with a 44 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as the world's biggest container shipping firm struggles with sector overcapacity.
Net profit fell to $438 million for the three months to September 30, below the $490 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
It maintained its guidance for the year, calling for an underlying result significantly below last year's $3.1 billion.
In September Maersk said it would concentrate on the further development of its shipping business and split off its Maersk Oil and related businesses such as Maersk Drilling and Maersk Tankers.
Maersk is fighting to remain the world's leading container shipping carrier amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions.
Rival Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd of South Korea was forced into receivership in August. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.