Maersk Line to share vessels with MSC and MOL in Asia-S.America

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
COPENHAGEN May 18 Maersk Line has entered into a vessel sharing agreement with Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Japan's Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) on routes between Asia and the east coast of South America.
"The VSA will simplify the network and improve operational responsiveness on the route," Maersk Line said in a statement.
The VSA will include 22 vessels on a two looped routes.
The Asia to East Coast of South America line is a key route for the transport of electronics and automobile parts, propelling the automobile industry within Latin America.
Maersk Line and MSC are already sharing about 185 vessels in a deal made last year.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.