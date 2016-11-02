Maersk CEO says rates to rise as container sector cuts capacity

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
COPENHAGEN Nov 2 A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday disappointed investors with a third-quarter loss for its container business but Chief Executive Soren Skou said he expects freight rates to rise as the industry tackles overcapacity.
* Maersk Line posted a net loss of $116 million against analysts' expectations of a $174 million profit.
* "Consolidation will in itself not affect the overcapacity, but I notice that companies have stopped ordering ships," Skou said at a conference call.
* "In addition, the idled capacity has increased to 6-7 percent of the global fleet, while scrapping has risen sharply with ships with an average age of 20 years being scrapped. So there is action being taken in the industry to bring down the overcapacity," Skou said.
* Contract negotiations for next year's rates on the Asia-Europe route will begin at a higher level than the previous year, he said.
* "Since the second quarter 2016, spot rates have started to rise on a number of routes, and that trend will begin to positively impact Maersk in the coming months," Skou said.
* A.P. Moller-Maersk shares were down 9.2 percent at 9,190 Danish crowns at 1135 GMT. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.