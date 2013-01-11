UPDATE 1-Maersk Line sees potential for better 2013

* Sees 2013 Asia-Europe vol up 4-5 pct, Asia-U.S. up 5-6 pct
* Doesn't think it, industry need new capacity for few yrs
* May cut Asia-Europe capacity again if market turns quiet
* "Triple E" vessels to come on stream from July
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Jan 11 A pick up in freight rates and
world trade could help Maersk Line, the world's biggest
container shipping operator, achieve better results in 2013
despite excess capacity in the industry, its North Asia chief
told Reuters.
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish group A.P. Moeller-Maersk
and b arometer of world trade as its fleet carries
more than 15 percent of all sea-borne containers, returned to
profit in the third quarter thanks to a rebound in shipping
container rates, after four consecutive quarters of losses.
"We hope to be able to build on this momentum and deliver
overall returns which provide an acceptable return on the
capital we invest," Tim Smith said in a telephone interview.
"In this regard, we believe 2013 provides some potential to
deliver a better result than 2012, although market conditions
remain challenging."
Maersk Line did not have any immediate plan to invest in new
ships, preferring to grow with the market in terms of capacity.
"We don't want to do anything to undermine the fragile
supply and demand balance," Smith said, adding he did not
believe the industry needed new capacity for a couple of years.
MORE LAY-UP EXPECTED
International shipping firms have since 2011 been hit by a
global economic slowdown and an oversupply of vessels.
BOCOM International forecasts 7.2 percent net growth in the
global container fleet in 2013, outstripping a 4.5 percent rise
in shipping demand.
Carriers have to resort to lay-up and slow steaming to
reduce the effective capacity of the global fleet to support
freight rates above breakeven levels.
A gradual recovery in the U.S. economy was positive,
although the weak European economy would likely remain a concern
in 2013, said Geoffrey Cheng, an analyst at BOCOM.
Maersk Line cut Asia-Europe capacity further in the fourth
quarter, bringing the total capacity reduction in 2012 on its
Asia-Europe network to 21 percent before it brought back some of
those sailings in December.
"We are moving up and down on a great roller-coaster the
whole time," Smith said.
Asia-Europe trade was likely to be quiet in the second part
of the first quarter due to seasonal reasons and the company may
have to take some ships out or idle them, he added.
About 5 percent of the global container fleet was idle at
the end of last year, totalling 809,000 twenty-foot equivalent
units (TEU) and the number may rise to one million TEU in
February, according to industry consultant Alphaliner.
However, Smith predicts Asia-Europe container volume could
rise 4-5 percent in 2013 compared with an estimated increase of
5-6 percent in Asia-U.S. trade.
That would be an improvement from estimated flat volume
growth in Asia-Europe and a 2.9 percent rise in Asia-U.S. trade
last year, according to data from shipbroker Clarkson.
Transpacific demand would depend on what happens with U.S.
budget talks. "It seems like they got past the immediate
deadline but there is still quite a lot of work the government
needs to do to get the economy sorted out, hopefully not to
dampen demand too much," Smith said.
Low investment returns from the industry in the past few
years have seen A.P. Moeller, parent of Maersk Line, refrain
from investing significantly in its shipping business.
The best way for Maersk Line to justify future investment
was to consistently meet its return on capital target of 10
percent or above, Smith said.
Maersk's return on capital was likely to be in the single
digit range in 2012, way below target, he added.
However, Maersk's current fleet and order book was
sufficient to meet its needs for the next 2-3 years.
Maersk's 20 mega container ships of 18,000 TEU called
"Triple E" are coming on stream from July through 2015. These
ships, the biggest of their kind in the world, will be deployed
on Asia-Europe trade.
"When we bring in these bigger ships, we will take other
ships out in order to make sure that overall we don't put more
capacity into the trade than we need," he added.