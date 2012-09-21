版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 04:00 BJT

New Issue-Maestro Peru sells $200 mln notes

Sept 21 Maestro Peru SA on Friday sold
$200 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said market sources.
    The issue is guaranteed by Inmobiliaria Domel SAC and
Industrias Delta SA.
    JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MAESTRO PERU S.A. 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 6.75 PCT    MATURITY    09/26/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/26/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐