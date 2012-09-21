New Issue-Maestro Peru sells $200 mln notes

Sept 21 Maestro Peru SA on Friday sold $200 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The issue is guaranteed by Inmobiliaria Domel SAC and Industrias Delta SA. JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MAESTRO PERU S.A. AMT $200 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/26/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/26/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/26/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS