Magellan opens biodiesel facility at Des Moines terminal

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
opened a new biodiesel storage and blending system at
its Des Moines, Iowa, terminal, as refiners and blenders work to
meet federally mandated levels of biomass fuel.
The Iowa terminal will be able to store and blend 5,000
barrels, or 210,000 gallons of biodiesel. Grades supported are
B2, B5, B10 and B20 biodiesel.
Under the Renewable Fuel Standard Act amendment in 2007, the
Environmental Protection Agency calls for 1 billion gallons of
biomass based fuel.
Latest EPA estimates through July put the year-to-date
production at just over 500 million gallons, which has sent the
obligated parties such as blenders and refiners into the market
to buy credits for the fuel, which receives a Renewable
Identification (RIN) number when produced.
B5 RINs are currently trading at about $1 per unit, down
from the $1.26 reached in early July as more production comes
online.
Magellan has ten other biodiesel facilities at their
facilities. They received a partial funding for the project
from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the state and
public interest groups.