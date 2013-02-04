UPDATE 1-Magellan adding crude pipeline, storage in Texas

HOUSTON Feb 4 Magellan Midstream Partners
is adding crude oil to its product slate at its Houston
Ship Channel terminal with a new pipeline and terminal
infrastructure, the company said on Monday.
Magellan currently provides storage and distribution for
refined products, refinery feedstocks and heavy oil at its
Galena Park terminal, spokesman Bruce Heine said. The $50
million project announced Monday highlights the addition of
crude, he said.
The system will deliver crude to refineries in the Houston
and Texas City areas, the company said. The new pipeline and
terminal infrastructure, subject to permitting, has long-term
volume commitments and is slated to be fully operational by
mid-2014, Magellan said.
Heine declined to disclose the capacity of the new pipeline,
but said crude would feed it from an existing pipeline.
He also declined to specify the type of crude that would run
through the new line, noting that Magellan will provide
segregated crude storage at Galena Park and can accommodate
various grades.