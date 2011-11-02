Magellan cuts project costs on Houston crude line

* Magellan cuts $30 million from Longhorn project

* Magellan doesn't have full 135,000 bpd capacity booked

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) cut the estimated cost of reversing the Houston to El Paso pipeline, making it more viable to ship crude from West Texas to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Magellan estimates it will cost about $245 million to reverse the pipeline, a $30 million reduction from earlier estimates for the pipeline to carry 135,000 barrels per day of crude to Houston.

Magellan said it does not have commitments for the full 135,000 bpd of capacity.

"We have sufficient level to make the project accretive," the company said.

Magellan is in a race with other pipeline companies to provide pipeline access to siphon landlocked crude oil out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The large inventory of crude from the U.S. and Canada in Cushing have created a discount of more than $25 between U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 and other crudes including North Sea Brent LCOc1 and Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-.

Magellan said it has not received any further commitments from shippers since September but is in negotiations with a number of parties for substantial incremental commitments.

If it gets more commitments, it might have to boost the capacity of the 135,000 bpd line for incremental costs.

The company told analysts on a third-quarter conference call it found savings by using an existing pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas for transporting refined products instead of building a new one.

Demand for refined products was down 3 percent from the previous quarter, with gasoline demand 8 percent weaker, the company said.

"While this reduces our capacity in El Paso to 58,000 barrels a day from 65,000 barrels a day previously, we believe this new El Paso capacity is more than sufficient to handle projected volume to that market and well worth the $30 million project savings," a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Late Tuesday, Magellan said it would expand its capacity to link Eagle Ford shale oil to Houston refineries via third party pipelines.

The six-mile pipeline will connect with the Genoa and Speed Junction interchanges, which will then link with another crude pipeline along the Houston Ship Channel.

"While the scope of this project may seem fairly small, it has immense strategic values that will allow us to deliver crude oil directly to the Houston area refiners from third party pipelines that are transplanting crude oil into the Eagleford shale to the Houston area," the company said. .