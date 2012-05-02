Magellan Midstream sees Cushing crude storage fundamentals relatively unchanged

NEW YORK May 2 Magellan Midstream Partners
does not see any significant changes in the outlook for
fundamentals at the crude oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma,
the company told investors and analysts Wednesday during its
first-quarter earnings conference call.
Inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the
NYMEX futures contract, reached the highest ever at 42.96
million barrels for the week ended April 27, according to
government data released Wednesday.
Several pipeline projects are underway to move the glut of
low-priced crudes stored Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
This includes TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL
pipeline and the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise
Products Partners and Canada's Enbridge, which
is expected to start flowing around May 17.