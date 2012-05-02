Magellan Midstream sees Cushing crude storage fundamentals relatively unchanged

NEW YORK May 2 Magellan Midstream Partners does not see any significant changes in the outlook for fundamentals at the crude oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, the company told investors and analysts Wednesday during its first-quarter earnings conference call.

Inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the NYMEX futures contract, reached the highest ever at 42.96 million barrels for the week ended April 27, according to government data released Wednesday.

Several pipeline projects are underway to move the glut of low-priced crudes stored Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This includes TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise Products Partners and Canada's Enbridge, which is expected to start flowing around May 17.