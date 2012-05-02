UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream sees a sound future for Cushing business

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 2 Magellan Midstream Partners
sees a sound fundamental outlook for business at the
glutted crude oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, even as
pipeline carriers prepare to draw a significant portion of its
supply to Gulf refineries, the company told investors and
analysts Wednesday during its first-quarter earnings conference
call.
Mike Meers, chairman, president and chief executive officer
of Magellan, said the company does not expect to see a
significant decline in the value of storage at Cushing, nor
significant upside in lease rates.
"I think our expectation would be more of a stable
environment for the foreseeable future," he said.
Magellan operates storage at Cushing and is trying to win a
piece of the pipeline-to-the-Gulf business with its 225,000
barrel per day Crane, Texas to Houston pipeline.
Inventories in Cushing, the delivery point of the NYMEX
futures contract, reached their highest levels ever at 42.96
million barrels for the week ended April 27, according to
government data released Wednesday.
During the first quarter, Magellan said first quarter
revenues from its terminal segment rose $8.1 million year over
year, aided by 4.2 million barrel storage increase in Cushing
incremental crude oil storage.
Several pipeline projects are under way to move the glut of
low-priced crudes stored at Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
This includes TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL
pipeline and the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise
Products Partners and Canada's Enbridge, which
is expected to start flowing around May 17.
"The Cushing market ... is really driven by a couple of
things," Meers said.
He noted that market structure -- if it is in a contango or
backwardated -- impacts storage. Contangoed markets make prices
going forward higher than present day, making storage a good
option to get the best price for a barrel of crude.
"You've got blending opportunities around controlling
storage. We don't think that is going to go away. In fact, we
think that may grow in Cushing," said Meers.
"As more crude oil flows through Cushing, different kinds of
oil flow through Cushing, it's going to create blending
opportunities for those market players that do blend."
The explosive growth of domestic crude oil plays like those
in the Eagle Ford Shale Oil formation are feeding the trend.
The crude, which is very variable in quality, is very light and
sweet and needs to be mixed with more sour grades to make it
palatable for refineries in Texas City and along the Gulf Coast.
"The third thing is that the increased domestic production,
you're going to have increased flow of crude oil throughout the
country, probably the cheapest place in the country to build and
operate storage is Cushing, Oklahoma," Meers added.