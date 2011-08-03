Magellan says evaluating Cushing to Gulf pipeline

NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
(MMP.N) said it was exploring a project to use a combination of
idled lines that it owns in Oklahoma and existing pipelines in
Texas to provide a crude oil route from Cushing to the Gulf.
The company said shippers have shown a significant amount
of interest for the pipeline, which would be able to carry
between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels per day.
Magellan said it was hesitant to give a timetable for
completion and the terminus of the pipeline as it was part of
negotiations with potential shippers.
