Magellan says evaluating Cushing to Gulf pipeline

NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP.N) said it was exploring a project to use a combination of idled lines that it owns in Oklahoma and existing pipelines in Texas to provide a crude oil route from Cushing to the Gulf.

The company said shippers have shown a significant amount of interest for the pipeline, which would be able to carry between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels per day.

Magellan said it was hesitant to give a timetable for completion and the terminus of the pipeline as it was part of negotiations with potential shippers.

