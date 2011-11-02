Magellan cuts Houston-to-El-Paso line reversal cost

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
NEW YORK Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) lowered the amount it will cost to reverse the Houston to El Paso pipeline by $30 million to $245 million, the company said during the third quarter earnings call on Wednesday.
Magellan said they were able to find the savings by utilizing an existing pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas for transporting refined petroleum products to El Paso, instead of building a new one. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.