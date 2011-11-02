Magellan cuts Houston-to-El-Paso line reversal cost

NEW YORK Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) lowered the amount it will cost to reverse the Houston to El Paso pipeline by $30 million to $245 million, the company said during the third quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Magellan said they were able to find the savings by utilizing an existing pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas for transporting refined petroleum products to El Paso, instead of building a new one. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)