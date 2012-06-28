Magellan removes allocations at Midwest terminals

NEW YORK, June 28 Magellan Midstream Partners LP will remove allocations for N-grade gasoline at multiple terminals within its Midwest system on Thursday morning, the company said.

Magellan had allocated supplies of the fuel at terminals in the northern and central tier of its Midwest pipeline system since early June due to a supply squeeze.

However, the allocation will continue at certain terminals in the northern tier of the system, according to spokesman Bruce Heine.