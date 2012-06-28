Magellan removes allocations at Midwest terminals

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
NEW YORK, June 28 Magellan Midstream Partners LP will remove allocations for N-grade gasoline at multiple terminals within its Midwest system on Thursday morning, the company said.
Magellan had allocated supplies of the fuel at terminals in the northern and central tier of its Midwest pipeline system since early June due to a supply squeeze.
However, the allocation will continue at certain terminals in the northern tier of the system, according to spokesman Bruce Heine.
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion