UPDATE 1-Magellan says reversed Longhorn oil pipeline starting up

HOUSTON, April 16 Magellan Midstream Partners
has begun shipping crude oil in its reversed Longhorn
pipeline, wrapping up a project to bring cheaper West Texas
crude oil to Houston-area refineries, the company said.
Spokesman Bruce Heine said on Tuesday that the pipeline
linefill from Crane, Texas to east Houston was complete, so
commercial operations could begin.
"We began shipments over the weekend from our terminal in
east Houston to a third party pipeline. We expect to begin
deliveries into our Houston distribution system later this
week," he said.
The line will move 75,000 barrels per day in the first 45
days, and ramp up to its full capacity of 225,000 bpd in the
third quarter.
Magellan's Houston distribution system is connected to
refineries along the Houston Ship Channel and Texas City.
The Crane-to-Houston segment of the line, which had carried
refined products to El Paso from Houston, was converted and
reversed to move crude.
Crane, Texas, is near the oil-rich Midland area in West
Texas, where Permian Basin oil production has been surging. The
pipeline will send crude to Houston that had been flowing into
the glutted U.S. crude futures hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
The conversion and reversal is among projects aimed at
reconfiguring U.S. pipeline networks to help alleviate
distortions in global oil markets stemming from depressed U.S.
crude prices at landlocked Cushing.
Last year the Seaway oil pipeline, which had carried crude
from the U.S. Texas coast to Cushing, also was reversed to move
crude from Cushing to Texas.
In January Seaway, a joint venture of Enterprise Products
Partners and Enbridge Inc, was expanded to
400,000 bpd, and is slated to be expanded further to 850,000 bpd
by early 2014.