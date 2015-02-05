UPDATE 1-Magellan says BridgeTex throughput up in fourth quarter

(Adds details from company statement)
Feb 5 Magellan Midstream Partners on
Thursday said throughput on its Bridgetex crude oil pipeline,
running from from Colorado City in the Permian Basin to Houston
refiners, averaged 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the
fourth quarter.
Magellan started commercial service on the 300,000-bpd line
in late September. BridgeTex had a throughput of 160,000-bpd in
its first month of commercial service.
The company said site preparation and contractor selection
for its condensate splitter project in Corpus Christi, Texas was
underway. Construction of the project is expected to commence in
mid-2015 and the splitter is expected to be operational during
the second half of next year.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)