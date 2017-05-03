Magellan evaluates new Texas oil pipeline

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
NEW YORK May 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP is evaluating a new pipeline to transport crude and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi in Texas, its top executive said during a company earnings call on Wednesday.
The new pipeline would join a number of other midstream players looking to grow in the largest U.S. shale play.
Magellan also said it was evaluating a further expansion of its 300,000 barrel per day BridgeTex crude pipeline, which flows from the Permian Basin to the Houston area, to 475,000 bpd. The current expansion up to 400,000 bpd is expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.