UPDATE 1-Magellan launches open season for Arkansas pipeline

HOUSTON, Sept 16 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
on Monday launched an open season to gauge shipper
interest in committing to move refined products on a new
pipeline from Fort Smith and Little Rock, Arkansas.
Interested customers must submit binding shipping
commitments by Oct. 16, the company said.
Magellan's move came after Enterprise Products Partners LP
shut a Texas-to-Indiana diesel and jet fuel pipeline to
convert it to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas petrochemical
plants as part of its $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX)
project.
Enterprise will still move diesel fuel to the Little Rock
area on the line from the state's only oil refinery, Delek U.S.
Holdings' 83,000 barrel-per-day refinery in El Dorado. But the
refinery does not make jet fuel or enough diesel to satisfy
demand in the area, traders and fuel marketers say.
Magellan's proposed $250 million to $300 million pipeline
would move gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
Magellan Chief Executive Officer Mike Mears told analysts
last week that the company was optimistic it would get a
positive response from shippers on the proposed project.