2013年 8月 16日

CORRECTED-Magellan says acquires Houston-area oil pipeline

(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to make clear the line runs from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's East Houston terminal, not from the Eagle Ford oil fields to Houston)

Aug 15 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday it acquired a 150,000 barrel per day crude oil pipeline that runs from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's East Houston terminal.

It said crude oil could be either stored at the terminal or shipped further to the reversed Houma-to-Houston pipeline system operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
