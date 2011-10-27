UPDATE 1-Magellan Health Q3 profit beats, ups FY EPS view

* Q3 EPS $1.03 vs est $0.84
* Q3 rev down 8 pct to $686.8 mln
* Raises FY EPS to $3.73-$4.34
Oct 27 - Magellan Health Services Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating
costs, and raised its full-year profit forecast.
The company, which provides services to insurance companies
and various governmental agencies, now sees a profit of
$3.73-$4.34 per share for the full year, up from its prior view
of $3.30-$3.83 a share.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.74 a share,
excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter profit slipped to $31.4 million, or $1.03 per
share, from $44.8 million, or $1.31 a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 8.5 percent to $686.8 million.
Analysts expected a profit of 84 cents a share on revenue of
$696.7 million.
Direct services costs and other operating expenses fell 8
percent to $130 million, while cost of care fell 4 percent to
$448.1 million.
Shares of Avon, Connecticut-based Magellan closed at $54.22
on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)