UPDATE 1-Magellan Health 4th-quarter profit beats estimates

Feb 28 Magellan Health Services Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates for at least the ninth consecutive quarter, helped by better performance at its Radiology Benefits Management and Medicaid Administration segments.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $32.9 million, or 95 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter fell 4 percent to $721.5 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 82 cents per share on revenue of $692.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which provides a network of doctors and hospitals to its members, reaffirmed its 2012 profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.89 a share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company closed at$48.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.