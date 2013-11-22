版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Partners - credit agreement amendment increases lenders' commitments to $1bln

Nov 22 Magellan Midstream Partners LP : * On November 21, entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of

October 27, 2011 - SEC filing * Amendment increases aggregate amount of the lenders' commitments to $1

billion * Amendment extends the maturity date to November 21, 2018 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
