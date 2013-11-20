版本:
BRIEF-Magellan announces $1.1 mln non-brokered private placement

Nov 20 Magellan Minerals Ltd : * Announces $1,160,000 non-brokered private placement * Says non-brokered private placement financing at a price of $0.10 per unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
