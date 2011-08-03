Magellan looking for third party solution for Eagle Ford

NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
(MMP.N) said on Wednesday it was in discussion with third
parties for transportation opportunities with the Eagle Ford
shale production to Corpus Christi, Texas.
"With regard to the Eagle Ford pipeline project we
previously announced, we are no longer working with momentum
but we are in discussions with other third parties with regard
to a much more cost efficient and faster market solution to
transport Eagle Ford production to Corpus Christi," a company
spokesman said during the second-quarter conference call.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty)