Magellan looking for third party solution for Eagle Ford

NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP.N) said on Wednesday it was in discussion with third parties for transportation opportunities with the Eagle Ford shale production to Corpus Christi, Texas.

"With regard to the Eagle Ford pipeline project we previously announced, we are no longer working with momentum but we are in discussions with other third parties with regard to a much more cost efficient and faster market solution to transport Eagle Ford production to Corpus Christi," a company spokesman said during the second-quarter conference call. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)