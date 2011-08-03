UPDATE 1-Magellan seeks new solutions for Eagle Ford

* Magellan said in third party discussions for Eagle Ford
* New project will be quicker than previous project
NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
(MMP.N) said on Wednesday it was in discussion with third
parties for transportation opportunities with the Eagle Ford
shale production to Corpus Christi, Texas.
"With regard to the Eagle Ford pipeline project we
previously announced, we are no longer working with momentum
but we are in discussions with other third parties with regard
to a much more cost efficient and faster market solution to
transport Eagle Ford production to Corpus Christi," a company
spokesman said during the second-quarter conference call.
The Eagle Ford Shale formation in south Texas holds about
3.35 billon barrels of crude oil.
In July, the Eagle Ford formation produced 160,000 barrels
per day, up from the 71,000 bpd in May, according to oil
consultants Bentek, with some analysts expecting production
eventually to ramp to as much as 420,000 bpd.
"Again we are talking to third parties about a project that
will get us to Corpus Christi at a lower cost and much quicker
than a new build from the production area to the Gulf," the
company said.
Magellan said that it expects its cost on the project to be
between $75 million and $80 million.
Other midstream companies are scurrying to build or expand
pipelines from Eagle Ford toward the Gulf Coast, committing
over $1 billion in hopes of completing to projects over next
two years.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)