UPDATE 1-Magellan seeks new solutions for Eagle Ford

NEW YORK Aug 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP.N) said on Wednesday it was in discussion with third parties for transportation opportunities with the Eagle Ford shale production to Corpus Christi, Texas.

"With regard to the Eagle Ford pipeline project we previously announced, we are no longer working with momentum but we are in discussions with other third parties with regard to a much more cost efficient and faster market solution to transport Eagle Ford production to Corpus Christi," a company spokesman said during the second-quarter conference call.

The Eagle Ford Shale formation in south Texas holds about 3.35 billon barrels of crude oil.

In July, the Eagle Ford formation produced 160,000 barrels per day, up from the 71,000 bpd in May, according to oil consultants Bentek, with some analysts expecting production eventually to ramp to as much as 420,000 bpd.

"Again we are talking to third parties about a project that will get us to Corpus Christi at a lower cost and much quicker than a new build from the production area to the Gulf," the company said.

Magellan said that it expects its cost on the project to be between $75 million and $80 million.

Other midstream companies are scurrying to build or expand pipelines from Eagle Ford toward the Gulf Coast, committing over $1 billion in hopes of completing to projects over next two years.

