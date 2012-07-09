REFILE-China's machine toolmakers eye German peer -sources

FRANKFURT, July 9 Chinese companies are eyeing
German machine tool group MAG in a sign that appetite from
Chinese groups to acquire German industrial know-how remains
high, two sources close to the transaction said.
State-owned Shenyang Machine Tool (SMTCL)
confirmed that it is in talks to acquire Goeppingen-based MAG
Group and two sources close to the transaction said that rivals
like Dalian (DMTG), Quier Machine Tools and YierMT
Group are also looking at the asset.
Separately, private equity investors like Triton or DBAG
are also looking at the group, which last year posted
sales of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) and employs 3,500
staff, one of the sources said.
"After a successful evaluation phase, we are in talks with a
large number of qualified potential bidders from around the
globe," a MAG spokesman said.
The companies and the private equity firms declined to
comment.