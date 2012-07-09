UPDATE 1-Chinese eye German machine tool group MAG-sources

FRANKFURT, July 9 Chinese companies are eyeing
German machine tool group MAG, two sources close to the
transaction said on Monday, in a sign appetite remains high
among Chinese groups for the acquisition of German industrial
know-how.
State-owned Shenyang Machine Tool (SMTCL)
confirmed it is in talks to acquire Goeppingen-based MAG, while
two sources close to the situation said rivals such as Dalian
(DMTG), Quier Machine Tools and YierMT Group are
also looking at the asset.
Separately, private equity investors such as Triton and DBAG
are also looking at the group, which last year posted
sales of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) and employs 3,500, one
source said.
"After a successful evaluation phase, we are in talks with a
large number of qualified potential bidders from around the
globe," a MAG spokesman said.
The companies and the private equity firms declined to
comment.
Chinese companies have already this year scooped up a number
of German groups to gain access to technology, brands and
worldwide distribution.
In April, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) agreed
to buy a majority stake in privately-held machinery manufacturer
Schwing, following a similar deal a few weeks earlier, when car
parts maker Hebei Lingyun acquired car door latches
specialist Kiekert.
In January, Sany Heavy Industry said it would
buy Schwing rival Putzmeister in a 360 million euro ($443.1
million) deal, and LDK Solar invested in solar group
Sunways.
GLOBAL GROUP
Were it to purchase MAG, it would not be the first
investment in Germany for Shenyang's SMTCL, which ranks itself
among the seven largest machine tool manufacturers in the world.
In 2004, the group acquired German heavy-duty machine tool
builder Schiess.
MAG was built into a global machine tool group by American
investor Eng Mo Meidar, who from 2005 scooped up ailing
subsidiaries of companies like steel conglomerate ThyssenKrupp
and KUKA and restructured them.
In May this year, Eckhard Cordes, a former executive at
Daimler and Metro, took the helm as MAG
chairman to lead the recovery of the maker of machine tools for
the durable-goods industry.
Goldman Sachs has been mandated to look for a buyer for MAG
Europe and MAG Americas - which may be sold separately - with
first bids expected by September, the MAG spokesman said,
adding: "We hope to find a buyer by October."
MAG Europe, which accounts for two thirds of the group's
sales, could attract a price tag of about 250 million euros,
another source said. MAG IAS, which delivers 80 percent of MAG
Europe's sales, posted a 2011 loss of 52.4 million euros.