公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-MagicJack Vocaltec 2013 outlook

April 16 The CEO of MagicJack Vocaltec :

* Sees annual revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 of 20-30 pct

* Expects to be on very high side or beat 2012 outlook

* Sees 2013 GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.50

* Expects to start shipping new WiFi VoIP products in July or August

* Would like to start expanding outside of United States next year

