Magic Leap ramps up production for new type of virtual reality

ASPEN, Colo., July 12 Magic Leap, a startup
backed by technology powerhouses including Google and
Alibaba that has raised more than $1.4 billion, has
hired more than 600 employees and is close to starting
production of its first "mixed reality" products.
Speaking at the Fortune magazine technology conference in
Aspen, Chief Executive Rony Abovitz said the company was
debugging its production line in Florida and would launch the
products soon. He declined to give a date.
Magic Leap has developed a technology that allows computer
generated images to be fully integrated into a real-world
landscape. It is akin to how the smash hit game Pokemon Go
combines computer images and reality, though Magic Leap promises
fully realistic, 3-D computer images.
"In Magic Leap, I would see Pokemon just like I see real
people," Abovitz said. "We love what they're doing. It's a
gateway to a whole new future."
The company is one of the most ambitious tech startups of
recent years.
"We're a full-stack tech company," Abovitz said. "We do the
hardware, the software, electronics, chip design and sensors. We
want to deliver something that never existed before."
The company is working with several outside developers and
will open a developer laboratory in the San Francisco Bay Area,
Abovitz said. Consumer applications will come first, he said,
but the company is already working on business and medical uses
for the product.
Magic Leap's efforts come after privacy concerns forced
Alphabet Inc to stop producing Google Glass, which overlays
computer images onto the field of vision. Microsoft Corp
is focusing on business applications for its HoloLens
smartglasses launched earlier this year.
Facebook acquired Oculus and recently released the first
commercial version of the Oculus virtual reality headset.
(Reporting by Jonathan Weber in Aspen; Editing by Richard
Chang)