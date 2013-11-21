BRIEF-Magindustries receives conditional funding commitment from China development bank for the Mengo Project

Nov 21 MagIndustries Corp :
* Receives conditional funding commitment from China
development bank for the
mengo project
* Says detailed terms of the loan will be disclosed by co if
and when the
definitive loan agreement is executed
* Loc is a conditional commitment by cdb in favour of co's unit
to arrange
syndication loan for up to $740 million with a term of 12
years
* Anticipate being able to complete the negotiation of
definitive documentation
in respect of loan within the first half of 2014
* Says remains largely on track with co's timeline for mengo
potash project,
with construction now underway
