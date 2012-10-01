Magna may lose BMW's Mini car contract for Austria

FRANKFURT Oct 1 Canadian automotive group Magna
International may lose the contract with BMW
to build the next generation of Mini cars at its Austrian plant
as BMW looks to concentrate Mini production in two locations.
Graz-based contract car manufacturing subsidiary Magna Steyr
currently makes the Mini Countryman sports utility vehicle (SUV)
and later this year will also begin producing the Paceman, a
sportier coupe version of the SUV, the seventh derivative of the
Mini.
"We let Magna Steyr produce the Countryman and the Paceman,
(...) but in the mid-term we are looking at concentrating Mini
production in two locations, namely Oxford and NedCar (in
Born)," a spokesman for BMW said on Monday.
He added that the Dutch plant in Born would offer improved
logistics versus Graz, since it was closer to the supplier base
that is largely situated in the UK.