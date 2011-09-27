Magna puts a charge into the humble pedal boat

* Magna products division launches new electric boat

* Executive sees synergies with automotive business

* Suggested retail price C$6,500; 1,000 built next year

TORONTO, Sept 27 Magna International (MG.TO), the Canadian autoparts giant, sees electric-powered transportation as the wave of the future - literally.

In a side project that grew out of its heavy investment in electric car technology, the company has unveiled a battery-assisted version of the humble pedal boat.

The idea is to put just a touch more oomph into the little, foot-powered boats that vacationers use to putter around North American lakes during the summer.

While the craft won't ever be mistaken for a super-charged cigarette boat, its brand name, the BionX SeaScape 12, may conjure up more powerful images.

Magna held the SeaScape's official launch on Tuesday at a posh Toronto lakefront club where gleaming yachts and power boats provided a backdrop for the souped-up dinghy .

Manfred Gingl, a former senior Magna executive and 45-year colleague of Magna founder Frank Stronach, presided over the festivities.

"It was always a dream between Frank and myself to have our own product line," said Gingl, now chief executive of BionX International Corp, owned and operated by Magna.

The division, with its roots in the 2007 acquisition of Quebec's EPS Inc, mainly sells electric bicycles and kits to consumers and other manufacturers.

The SeaScape looks like a jacked-up version of the little plastic boats that dot the lakes of Ontario's "Cottage Country" north of Toronto. Thanks to built-in batteries that kick in while pedaling, it runs much faster, with a top speed of 5 knots.

After a quick spin in Lake Ontario, Gingl said electric boats and bicycles are not really far outside Magna's core automotive business.

"The whole thing hinges on battery technology, long term," he said. The BionX team and Magna E-Car are working together to develop cheaper, more effective batteries, he said.

Stronach, who stepped down as chairman earlier this year, is the majority investor in BionX, and holds a 27 percent stake in Magna E-Car.

The SeaScape, available next spring in five bright colors, can carry two adults and two children. After eight-hour charge, it can run for four to five hours.

The company will make only 1,000 of the craft next year, with a suggested retail price of C$6,500 ($6,400) each. Manufacturing will start in Austria, and later shift to Magna's Aurora, Ontario, facility. ($1=$1.02 CanaDian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)